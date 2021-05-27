Evacuations ordered for Spur Fire burning in Bagdad, Arizona

Officials said that the fire activity is "extremely active" and air and ground crews have been asked to support.

BAGDAD, Ariz. — Evacuations have been ordered in Bagdad, Arizona due to the Spur Fire, officials said.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says a code red "GO" message is being sent to all people in residences north of Main Street in Bagdad, telling them to evacuate.

Evacuees can shelter at Hassayampa Elementary School.

YCSO Deputies are evacuating all residences east of Lindahl Road and there is a roadblock at Lindahl Road and Main Street. People are asked to avoid the area.

All 911 phone lines are down with the YCSO. It is still possible to text 911 and anyone with emergencies can also call 928-830-1897, 928-713-2382 or 928-713-2312.

The fire has spread a total of 75 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Structures and a mining facility are at risk, according to officials.

Bagdad is about 114 miles northwest of Phoenix.

#SpurFire, per @YavapaiSheriff evacuations in progress along Lindahl Road in #Bagdad. Fire approx 75 acres w/ extremely active fire behavior. 2 VLATS & lead on order. Multiple values at risk - including structures & mining infrastructure #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/mj28rup8SY — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 27, 2021

