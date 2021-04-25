Evacuations ordered due to Flag Fire in Hualapai Mountains near Kingman

Evacuations are in place for about 200 homes in the Pine Lake community, Hualapai Mountain Park and Hualapai Mountain Lodge, officials say.

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A wildfire in the Hualapai Mountains near Kingman has forced officials to order evacuations on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say that the evacuations are in place for about 200 homes in the Pine Lake community, Hualapai Mountain Park and Hualapai Mountain Lodge.

Hualapai Mountain Road has been closed at Milepost 10 to everyone except emergency vehicles, according to officials.

The size of the fire is not yet known. Fire personnel are working from air and ground.

The Red Cross is setting up shelter arrangements.

Pre-evacuation orders are in place for Atherton Acres and Pinion Pine.

A #wildfire in #KingmanAz is sending smoke over I-40. Please use caution in the area. (The fire does NOT appear to be affecting the freeway.) #I40 #Aztraffic #wildfire



Don't be surprised by unplanned incidents; get the ADOT Alerts app: https://t.co/DtzUVKzi0C pic.twitter.com/QXFztl3jhe — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 25, 2021