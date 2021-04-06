Evacuations ordered as Gila County wildfire grows to 5,500 acres

The Mescal Fire started burning on Tuesday about 16 miles southeast of Globe.

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. — Some residents of Gila County have been ordered to evacuate as a wildfire continues to grow, fire officials announced on Friday.

People in the El Capitan area have been ordered to leave due to the Mescal Fire. Authorities said the order affects people who live east of State Route 77.

The wildfire has burned about 5,500 acres with no containment as of Friday night.

About 200 fire personnel have been assigned to control the fire.

An evacuation site is being set up at Lee Kornegay Intermediate School in Miami, Arizona.

GID - #MescalFire Update: Gila Co. Sheriff's Office has announced an evacuation alert for residents in the El Captian area, east of SR 77, between MM 155 and 161. https://t.co/QATIqBkQmr — Bureau of Land Management - Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) June 5, 2021

