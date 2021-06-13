Evacuations ordered as Cornville Fire northeast of Prescott threatens homes

The fire has burned an estimated 125 to 200 acres since it started around 2 p.m., officials said.

CORNVILLE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The video above is from a newscast on June 11.

Evacuations have been ordered for locations in Cornville due to a wildfire that started around 12 p.m. on Sunday.

The Cornville Fire has burned an estimated 125 to 200 acres, officials said.

The Sedona Fire District is assisting with extinguishing efforts but there is no concern for residents in the area.

The following communities are under the "GO" order and have been asked to evacuate:

Mingus Panorama subdivision

All residences to the east of Page Springs Road

An evacuation center has been set up at Mingus Union High School.

Cornville is about 55 miles northeast of Prescott.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

#CornvilleFire update - est. 125-200 acres & active on W, N, & NW flanks. Crews working structure protection to nearby homes. One outbuilding destroyed. Per YCSO, GO for Mingus Panorama subdivision. VLAT ordered to assist LATs & ground resources. #AZFire #AZForestry @CoconinoNF pic.twitter.com/UOGI1AC9dh — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 13, 2021

Arizona Wildfires