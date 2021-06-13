x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Wildfire

Evacuations ordered as Cornville Fire northeast of Prescott threatens homes

The fire has burned an estimated 125 to 200 acres since it started around 2 p.m., officials said.

CORNVILLE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The video above is from a newscast on June 11. 

Evacuations have been ordered for locations in Cornville due to a wildfire that started around 12 p.m. on Sunday.

The Cornville Fire has burned an estimated 125 to 200 acres, officials said. 

The Sedona Fire District is assisting with extinguishing efforts but there is no concern for residents in the area. 

The following communities are under the "GO" order and have been asked to evacuate:

  • Mingus Panorama subdivision
  • All residences to the east of Page Springs Road

An evacuation center has been set up at Mingus Union High School. 

Cornville is about 55 miles northeast of Prescott. 

Credit: YCSO

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

Arizona Wildfires

Catch up on the latest wildfire information on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Related Articles