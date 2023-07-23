Evacuation ordered for Cherry due to Racetrack Fire

The area being threatened by the fire is near Federal Mine and Cherry Creek roads. A shelter for evacuees will be at the Camp Verde Gym.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has ordered an evacuation for the community of Cherry due to the Racetrack Fire.

The sheriff's office said residents should leave now. Residents must evacuate toward Camp Verde.

The area being threatened by the fire is near Federal Mine and Cherry Creek roads.

Yavapai County Emergency Management said the American Red Cross and Animal Disaster Services is setting up a shelter for evacuees and domestic animals at the Camp Verde Gym. The address is 395 S Main Street in Camp Verde.

Those with barn animals can take their animals to the LASER shelter near Arizona Downs. The address is 10445 N. County Fair Trail in Prescott Valley.

Anyone in need of emergency assistance with evacuations should call 911.

According to Prescott National Forest Fire, the Racetrack Fire started following a lightning strike and is estimated to be 500 acres. Multiple crews are working to contain the fire.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

*UPDATE*: Community of Cherry in the area of Federal Mine Rd & W Cherry Creek Rd, this is a GO Message. The RACETRACK... Posted by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 23, 2023

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare