Evacuation order issued for Sunflower due to Diamond Fire

The Red Cross evacuation center is being established at 10424 N Fort McDowell Road.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — An evacuation order has been issued for the Sunflower area of Arizona due to the Diamond Fire.

The fire is moving along State Route 87 in the northeast section of Maricopa County. Residents should evacuate now.

Just arrived to the town of Sunflower where evacuations are happening for the #DiamondFire



Residents are being told to go to Fountain Hills. pic.twitter.com/AMXSqOYE4t — Chase Golightly (@ChaseGolightly) July 24, 2023

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said evacuating residents to go to the town of Fountain Hills.

According to the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management, the Red Cross evacuation center is being established at 10424 N Fort McDowell Road at the old bingo hall at We-Ko-Pa Casino.

The center will provide information and resources for those evacuated.

The department is asking everyone to be patient, as an opening time has not been determined.

@MaricopaReady is advising Sunflower is at “GO.” MCSO is conducting evacuations and notifying residents to go to the Town of Fountain Hills, as the evacuation center is being established. Residents are encouraged to keep monitoring https://t.co/SmzCqZEC44 for updates. pic.twitter.com/oFvbvto2iF — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) July 24, 2023

Authorities with the Tonto National Forest said the fire started Saturday following a lighting strike.

It has burned more than 600 acres and is at zero containment



So far 15-20 people evacuated from the fire.

Authorities said 110 personal are working the fire, including three hot shot crews, and more are expected to be brought in on Monday.

We are seeing bucket drops happening now. We were also told aircraft were making slurry drops earlier today. #DiamondFire pic.twitter.com/jJMShARtvf — Chase Golightly (@ChaseGolightly) July 24, 2023

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

Sunflower, AZ Area - GO! - Evacuate An evacuation center is being established - more info to come. Follow https://t.co/GMs0bQh3mo for information pic.twitter.com/YEGxdxUcoO — Maricopa County Dept of Emergency Mgmt (@MaricopaReady) July 24, 2023

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare