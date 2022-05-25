Elgin Bridge Fire smaller than initial reports, continues to burn through the Mustang Mountains

AZ State Forest officials say the fire is currently at 2,149 acres and 15% containment. At this time, State Route 82 remains open.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. — Fire crews are currently fighting the Elgin Bridge Fire, burning a quarter of a mile northeast of Elgin since May 23.

"To the east of the fire, the threat to the kilovolt (kV) lines has significantly decreased as the fire shifted back to the north and away from those powerlines," fire officials said.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we know on the fire:

Latest fire updates:

The fire was initially estimated to have burned roughly 4,000 acres. That number was reduced to 2,149 acres on Wednesday due to more accurate mapping.

The fire is 15% contained as of Wednesday, May 25.

How many acres has it burned?

The Elgin Bridge Fire has burned 2,149 acres and is 15% contained as of Wednesday, May 25 fire officials said.

"Crews are trying to get ahead of the fire and establish direct line construction to keep the fire from progressing toward the highway and scattered ranch houses ahead of the fire," fire officials said.

"Fifteen percent of the fire is contained on the western flank near the community of Elgin, but the fire remains active at the head."

Are there any evacuations?

There are no communities under “GO,” “SET,” or “READY” orders, but residents are urged to stay alert as wildfire conditions can change rapidly.

Go to the Arizona Emergency Information Network website to learn how the READY, SET, GO evacuation system works.

What roads or highways have been closed?

Officials have not closed any roadways due to the fire.

Are there any shelters available for residents who may be evacuated?

Officials have not released information on shelters.

Arizona Wildfire Season

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare