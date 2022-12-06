Another wildfire is burning in northern Arizona, may combine with Haywire Fire

The Double Fire originated Sunday afternoon not far from where two other wildfires are burning in northern Arizona.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Another wildfire is burning a couple of miles south of the Haywire Fire in northern Arizona.

Forest officials said the Double Fire was first reported Sunday afternoon and is expected to eventually combine with the Haywire Fire as both wildfires continue to spread in Coconino County.

The cause of the Double Fire is still under investigation but forest officials said a lightning strike may have contributed to the wildfire.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we know about the Double Fire:

Latest fire updates:

Located two miles southwest of the Haywire Fire, (Coordinates: 35.345833, -111.451167) near Doney Park.

(Coordinates: 35.345833, -111.451167) near Doney Park. Multiple fire engines are responding, according to the Coconino National Forest

are responding, according to the Coconino National Forest Smoke will impact homesteads northeast of the fire, including on the Navajo Nation

The cause of the fire is unknown but lightning may have been a factor.

How many acres has it burned?

The Double Fire has encompassed about 500 acres and is 0% contained as of Monday, fire officials said.

Are there any evacuations?

The following nearby communities are under the "GO" order and have been asked to evacuate:

Timberline area (South of NF-9142F, east of NF-9128F, west of NF-414)

O'Leary area (East of Native American Veterans Highway, south of NF-9157W)

Go to the Arizona Emergency Information Network website to learn how the READY, SET, GO evacuation system works.

What roads or highways have been closed?

The Coconino National Forest has closed nearly the entire northern portion of the forest from Interstate 40 toward the north. The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed a portion of Highway 89, which restricts vehicles from traveling north and south in the area of the fire.

Are there any shelters available for residents who may be evacuated?

Officials say an evacuation shelter has been set up at the Sinagua Middle School.

An animal evacuation shelter has been set up at the Ft. Tuthill County Park.

