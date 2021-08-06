The declarations will allow response efforts to contain the fires to receive $400,000 in state funding, the governor's office said.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona State Gov. Doug Ducey announced via tweet Wednesday morning that Declarations of Emergency have been issued in response to the Telegraph Fire and Mescal Fire burning in the Tonto National Forest.

The wildfires, which have burned a combined 140,000 acres and counting as of Wednesday morning, have caused the evacuations of multiple communities and closures of roadways in the area.

Up to $400,000 in state funding will be made available to the fire crews working to contain the wildfires, Ducey said. A Fire Management Assistance Grant recently approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will also be made available.

"The Declarations of Emergency and Federal Grants will help make sure responders have the necessary resources for response and recovery — protecting people, pets & property," Ducey said in a tweet.

Arizonans must take the threat of wildfires seriously and follow all safety precautions during these dry months, including following evacuation orders. I’m grateful to our brave firefighters and everyone working to protect Arizonans this wildfire season. 4/4 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 9, 2021

The Telegraph Fire has burned around 80,822 acres and closed multiple roadways near the town of Superior.

The following communities are under the "GO" order and have been asked to evacuate due to the Telegraph Fire:

Town of Miami residences south of Highway 60 from Dairy Canyon to Mackey's Camp

Top-of-the-World, Gila and Pinal counties

Oak Flats campground

Residences west of Miami town limits

Lower Central Heights (Russel Road from Coyote Trail through Russel Gulch)

Ice House Canyon

Kellner Canyon

Six Shooter Canyon (from the Community Center South).

The East Side of El Capitan.

The following communities are under the "SET" order and have been asked to prepare for evacuation due to the Telegraph Fire:

Town of Superior, Pinal County

Claypool on the south side of Highway 60. From the 60/188 junction to Miami.

Central Heights area between the 188 junctions to De Marcos. This includes Central Heights, Little Acres, Miami Gardens, and the Copper Country Mobile Home Park.

South Globe, all areas south of Highway 60 and Highway 70 from De Marcos to the 70-77 junction.

West Side of El Capitan and Dripping Springs

The Mescal Fire has burned 66,913 acres with 23% containment as of Tuesday morning.

The following communities have been placed in the "GO" evacuation category due to the Mescal Fire:

Residents of El Capitan living on the east side of State Route 77

The following communities have been placed into "SET" and should be prepared for evacuation orders due to the Mescal Fire:

The San Carlos High School area (Coyote Flats)

Soda Canyon

Lower Peridot

Skill Center

Peridot South

T11 Ranch

Beverly Hills

El Capitan west of State Route 77

Arizona Wildfire Season