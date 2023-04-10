The fire broke out Monday. It could be a threat to nearby homes, according to officials.

PHOENIX — Fire crews were able to contain a large brush fire west of Phoenix Monday afternoon.

According to Rural Metro Fire, crews responded to the large brush fire with debris Monday afternoon around 2:50 p.m., near Hidalgo Avenue, close to Southern Avenue and Avondale Boulevard.

In addition to Rural Metro fire, Phoenix Fire, and other mutual aid partners responded to the fire, which was close to homes in the area.

"Fanned by moderate winds the fire was quickly moving toward homes in the area," officials said.

More than 20 engines and several brush and water tender trucks responded to the fire, according to officials.

Crews quickly contained the blaze to about half an acre in a tree grove, according to officials.

No injuries were reported and no homes were damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

At this point officials believe the fire might not be accidental, according to what witnesses have told them.

"A subject was playing with fire, lighting the cottonwood wool," according to officials.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare