Crews working to contain fire near Biosphere, north of Oracle Junction

The fire is 50% contained at around 13 acres, half a mile south of Biosphere, Arizona Forestry officials said.

ORACLE JUNCTION, Ariz. — Firefighter crews are working to box in the Biosphere Fire northeast of Oracle Junction. As of 1 p.m., Arizona State Forestry officials estimate the fire to be roughly 50% contained.

The fire started Sunday morning, and crews officials believed it to be anywhere from 10 to 30 acres in size.

As of the latest estimate, the fire is around 13 acres and no evacuations have been ordered.

The Biosphere Fire is "tucked up on a hillside" and multiple aircraft and fire engines were deployed to help contain the fire. Crews are now mopping up interior hotspots and strengthening the containment line, forestry officials said.

Two different angles of the SEATs working to assist ground crews on #BiosphereFire #AZForestry #AZFire #PinalCounty

2nd🎥: State Air Attack pic.twitter.com/iisyLM9y6c — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 4, 2023

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare