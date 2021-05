There are no structures currently being threatened, according to officials.

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — An air attack has been ordered for the Tussock Fire burning northeast of Wickenburg and south of Crown King on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, the fire has burned approximately 400 acres.

No structures are currently being threatened and there are no orders for citizens at this time.

PHD - #TussockFire 20mi NE of Wickenburg and 8mi SW of Crown King. Air Attack reporting approx 400 ac approx 1mi S of the Prescott NF boundary. #AZFire pic.twitter.com/rmuX1Z2L7J — BLM Arizona Fire (@BLMAZFire) May 8, 2021