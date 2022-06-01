Crews battling 'Casner' wildfire near Beaver Creek Wilderness area in northern Arizona

Coconino National Forest officials said the wildfire was reported just before 11 a.m. Tuesday and the cause was under investigation

SEDONA, Ariz. — Crews were battling a wildfire Tuesday afternoon that broke out north of the Beaver Creek Wilderness area in northern Arizona.

They said the wildfire was estimated at more than 70 acres and moving in a north-northeast direction, but no structures were immediately threatened.

Forest officials said two hotshot crews were at the scene along with two helicopters, two single-engine air tankers, two large air tankers and one fire engine.

They said scattered thunderstorms in the area were causing erratic winds which will affect fire behavior and direction as well as air and ground resources.

Most recent #CasnerFire time lapse via @CoconinoNF webcam on Apache Maid. Still photos are time stamped but AFAIK time lapse videos do not have a clear time stamp. CNF's webcam network is clearly The Best Remote Sensing resource in the SW Area. Nothing else compares! #AZFire pic.twitter.com/hYaNnR9zha — The Snowbirds (@thesnowbirds) July 12, 2022

