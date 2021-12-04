Crews battle Painted Fire burning near Apache Lake

We are continuing to track the efforts to contain the blaze and will update the public on any new information as soon as it becomes available.

PHOENIX — Fire crews are currently fighting the Painted Fire, burning in the Tonto National Forest since June 30.

The fire has burned more than 900 acres as of Friday, July 2. According to officials, a hotshot crew, two Type-1 helicopters and two engines are working along with aerial resources to help stop the fire’s progression.

We are continuing to track the efforts to contain the blaze and will update the public on any new information as soon as it becomes available. Please check back often for the latest information.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we know on the fire:

How many acres has it burned?

The Painted Fire has burned around 900 acres and is 0% contained as of July 2, fire officials said.

The fire was initially reported the afternoon of June 30 and is burning nearly 6 miles west of Apache Lake Marina. Officials said the fire was lightning-caused and has burned approximately 900 acres in dry thick brush and grass.

Are there any evacuations?

There are currently no evacuations scheduled at this time. Apache Lake Marina and Burnt Corral Campground are currently open, but forest officials may close these sites to protect the public and firefighters if fire activity increases.

What roads or highways have been closed?

Motorists are also asked to slow down while traveling along SR 188/Apache Trail. People driving in the area may encounter response crews and heavy firefighter equipment.

Additional resources

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.

