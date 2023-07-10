Bear Fire burning southeast of Flagstaff

The fire burning near Marshall Lake is moving at a moderate rate of spread through timber and grass, officials said.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Fire crews are battling a new fire that started burning Monday morning southeast of Flagstaff.

Officials from the Coconino National Forest said the Bear Fire currently burning near Marshall Lake is at a quarter acre. Although small in acreage, the wildfire is already producing noticeable smoke.

The fire is moving at a moderate rate of spread through timber and grass, officials said. As of Monday afternoon, there were no values at risk or structures immediately threatened, according to CNF officials.

Initial reports of the Bear Fire were first reported via a lookout tower at 11:03 a.m., officials added.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation. There are no road, trail or area closures as of Monday afternoon.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12News on YouTube

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare