The fire has knocked out power and is considered very active, according to officials.

TONOPAH, Ariz. — The Courthouse Fire southwest of Tonopah has burned of 450 to 500 acres since it started on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Officials said that the fire is very active and have ordered additional support including an aircraft.

Power has been knocked out for 73 homes. Officials originally reported that 6,500 people were without power.

Tonopah is 52.3 miles west of Phoenix.

CORRECTION - 73 homes w/o power https://t.co/qYA4uLveg9 — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 29, 2021

Up to Speed