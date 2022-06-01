Contreras Fire burns over 17,000 acres, threatens Kitt Peak Observatory

SELLS, Ariz. — Fire crews are currently fighting the Contreras Fire, burning 20 miles east of Sells since Jun. 11. As of Saturday, four non-scientific buildings were lost at the Kitt Peak National Observatory (KPNO), fire officials say.
"We are in close contact with the NSF's NOIRLab leadership, who are in direct contact with those leading the firefighting efforts," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins.
The full evacuation list, evacuation center information and up-to-date road closures can be found below:
Latest fire updates:
- The Contreras Fire started Jun. 11 in the Baboquivari Mountain range
- As of Saturday, Jun. 18, the fire has destroyed four non-scientific structures at the Kitt Peak National Observatory.
- As of Friday, Jun. 17 the fire is threatening the Kitt Peak National Observatory
- The Pan Tak community is under GO status for evacuations
- Officials say the fire was started by a lightning strike
How many acres has it burned?
The Contreras Fire has burned 17,646 acres and is 0% contained as of Jun. 18, according to InciWeb reports.
"The fire, burning in highly flammable grass and brush in steep and rugged terrain, is difficult for firefighters to access," officials explained.
As for the loss of buildings at the KPNO, officials say "initial assessment indicates that all the domes and other scientific facilities have been protected from the worst part of the fire to date."
Are there any evacuations?
GO status: Kitt Peak, Pan Tak community
There are no communities currently under READY or SET status.
Go to the Arizona Emergency Information Network website to learn how the READY, SET, GO evacuation system works.
What roads or highways have been closed?
State Route 386 is closed in both directions from SR-86 (1) to SR-86 (12), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Are there any shelters available for residents who may be evacuated?
Officials have not released information on shelters.
