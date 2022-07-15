Committee Fire burning east of Sedona stretching 15 acres

Officials said the fire is moving at a moderate rate through heavy brush north across Munds Mountain.

SEDONA, Ariz. — Fire crews are currently fighting the Committee Fire burning 4 miles east of Sedona, located on the back side of Munds Mountain Friday afternoon.

The fire has stretched 15 acres, according to the Coconino National Forest Service.

Latest updates:

The Coconino National Forest said the fire was first reported around 12:20 p.m. and is moving north at a moderate rate of speed. At this time no structures are threatened.

A 50% chance of precipitation is forecasted in the area Friday evening.

Travelers on Interstate 17 can expect smoke throughout the day. The forest service said the fire was likely caused by lightning.

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them if they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare