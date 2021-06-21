Wildfire activity forces Coconino National Forest closure

The Coconino National Forest will be closed to the public starting Wednesday to preserve resources to combat wildfires.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The entire Coconino National Forest will be closed to the public starting Wednesday at 8 a.m. due to fire danger, dry conditions and persistent wildfire activity, officials said Monday.

The public should plan on the National Forest closure for several weeks.

Campers and visitors that are currently at Coconino will be asked to leave before Wednesday and anyone with plans to visit are asked to cancel. Only those with private inholdings will be allowed access to their property, as well as personnel providing utility support where necessary, and firefighters performing their duties, Coconino officials said.

The closure will stay in effect until forest officials see enough precipitation that will greatly reduce the risk of wildfires and until hot and dry weather conditions aren't forecasted.

Thinning and other forest and watershed restoration projects will be stopped and any partner agencies, organizations, concessionaires, outfitters, permit holders or contractors are also prohibited from entering Coconino.

Anyone who violates the closure restrictions will be required to appear in federal court and could be facing a class B misdemeanor with a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or up to six months in prison, or both.

