Crews battling 'Cloud Fire' south of Wickenburg

BLM said Arizona State Forestry is responding to the fire with air attack units, engines and hand crews.

Example video title will go here for this video

WICKENBURG, Ariz. — Firefighters are battling a 700-800-acre fire burning south of Wickenburg.

The "Cloud Fire" near Vulture Mind and Whispering Ranch roads started Thursday, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

BLM said Arizona State Forestry is responding to the fire with air attack units, engines, and hand crews.

Forestry officials said air tankers have slowed down the progress of the fire allowing ground crews to move in. Wind conditions and the short, dense grass in the area are providing fuel to the fire.

Fire crews provided structure protection to one home and saved it from the blaze.

Officials said there is no containment for the fire and they have not stopped progression. Crews will be out monitoring the fire throughout the night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with 12News for updates.

#CloudFire, approx. 300+ acres, active on all sides. Heavy aircraft assisting crews on the ground, incl. #AZForestry, @BLMAZFire & local cooperator resources. No immediate threat to structures. Fire is located S of Wickenburg near Vulture Mine & Whispering Ranch Roads.#AZFire pic.twitter.com/5cGPW2PLuB — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 12, 2023

Arizona Wildfires

Track the latest coverage of the 2022 Arizona Wildfire Season with the current coverage on our 12News YouTube channel.

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.