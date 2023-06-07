Car fire ignites Black Canyon Fire, temporarily closes US 93 near Wikieup

The fire burned one acre of land before firefighters stopped forward progress, Bureau of Land Management officials said.

The Black Canyon Fire temporarily closed the southbound lanes of US 93 near Wikieup, Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) officials said. The roadway has since reopened.

Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the blaze while Bureau of Land Management (BLM) fire engines from Kingman and Wickenburg respond, BLM officials said.

The wildfire was ignited after a semi-truck and another vehicle collided and caught fire, ADOT said. No one was injured in the wreck.

Helicopter footage of the scene shows the trailer of the semi-truck still smoldering and leaking an unknown black fluid onto the ground nearby.

Officials do not have an estimated time for reopening the roadway.

CLOSED: US 93 SB at milepost 143 north of Wickenburg is closed due to a fire. There is no estimated reopening time. pic.twitter.com/EmhaOB7k2o — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 7, 2023

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.

Arizona wildfire season