State Route 377 near Holbrook close due to brush fire

Drivers near Holbrook should avoid the area and seek an alternative route, according to ADOT.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — A brush fire has closed part of State Route 377, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The brush fire is at milepost 10 near Duck Lane Road. The agency said the road is closed in both directions south of Holbrook.

Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route.

Authorities didn't have an estimate for when the highway would reopen.

*CLOSURE*



State Route 377 is CLOSED in both directions south of Holbrook.



The closure is due to a brush fire at milepost 10 near Duck Lane Road.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/Z9P1CoBfYQ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 12, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare