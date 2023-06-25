Brush fire burning east of Morristown

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the fire is 100 acres.

Example video title will go here for this video

MORRISTOWN, Ariz. — A brush fire is burning east of Morristown, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The department said the 100-acre fire is 4 miles east of Morristown, and active on the north and south sides.

State Route 74 is closed in both directions from mileposts 5-24, according to the department.

State Route 74 is also being impacted by a crash that happened earlier in the day on Sunday. The crash closed a section of the roadway.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

New Start - #TwoSidesFire, approx 4 mi. E Morristown. Approx 100 acres and active on north and south sides. #AZForestry Task Force 8 (engines), 3 hand crews, & 2 LATs ordered. Per @ArizonaDOT SR 74 closed in both directions from MP 5-24 #AZForestry #MaricopaCounty pic.twitter.com/mIBwFApMsW — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 26, 2023

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare