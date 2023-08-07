Scout camps enter 'SET' status as Brady Fire grows

The Brady Fire, burning roughly 11 miles north of Payson, has been steadily burning north and east into the Tonto National Forest.

PAYSON, Ariz. — Fire crews are currently fighting the Brady Fire, burning 11 miles north of Payson since Sunday, Aug. 6. Two scout camps in the area are currently in "SET" status due to the fire.



The cause of the fire is currently unknown.



The full evacuation list, evacuation center information and up-to-date road closures can be found below:

Latest fire updates:

The boy scout Camp Geronimo and girl scout Shadow Rim Camp are in SET status



The Brady fire has pushed to the top of the Mogollon Rim

The cause of the fire remains unknown

The #BradyFire stayed active throughout the night on all sides & has pushed to the top of the Mogollon Rim. It is estimated at 300 acres & is located approx. 11 miles north of Payson in Gila County.



How many acres has it burned?

The Brady Fire has burned 300 acres and is 0% contained as of Monday, fire officials said.

Are there any evacuations?

The following communities are under the "GO" order and have been asked to evacuate:

There are no communities under the GO order.



The following communities are under the "SET" order and have been asked to prepare for possible evacuation:

Camp Geronimo



Shadow Rim Camp



The following communities are under the "READY" order and have been asked to be aware of nearby fire danger:

There are no communities under the READY order



Go to the Arizona Emergency Information Network website to learn how the READY, SET, GO evacuation system works.

What roads or highways have been closed?

Officials have not closed any roadways due to the fire.

Are there any shelters available for residents who may be evacuated?

Officials have not released information on shelters.

