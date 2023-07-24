Communities near Bowl Fire in Pinal County put on 'SET' status

Officials said the Bowl Creek Fire burning northwest of Oracle Junction is roughly 1,000 acres.

ORACLE JUNCTION, Ariz. — Fire crews are currently fighting the Bowl Creek Fire, burning northwest of Oracle Junction since Sunday.



The full evacuation list, evacuation center information and up-to-date road closures can be found below:

Latest fire updates:

The fire is roughly 1,000 acres.

Smoke is impacting visibility on State Route 79.

How many acres has it burned?

The Bowl Creek Fire has burned 1,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Monday, fire officials said.

Are there any evacuations?



The following communities are under the "SET" order and have been asked to prepare for possible evacuation:

Oracle Junction

SaddleBrooke Ranch

Falcon Valley Ranch

The following communities are under the "READY" order and have been asked to be aware of nearby fire danger:

There are no communities under "READY" orders.



What roads or highways have been closed?

Officials have not closed any highways due to the fire at this time.



Are there any shelters available for residents who may be evacuated?

Officials have not released information on shelters.



Arizona Wildfire Season

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare