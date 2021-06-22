Backbone Fire tops 37,000 acres, evacuations still in place for nearby residents

We are continuing to track the efforts to contain the blaze and will update the public on any new information as soon as it becomes available.

STRAWBERRY, Ariz. — Fire crews are currently fighting the Backbone Fire, burning near Strawberry since June 16.

The fire has burned more than 32,757 acres as of Tuesday.

We are continuing to track the efforts to contain the blaze and will update the public on any new information as soon as it becomes available. Please check back often for the latest information.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we know on the fire:

How many acres has it burned?

The Backbone Fire has burned more than 32,575 acres and is 0% contained as of Tuesday, fire officials said.

"Firefighters continued to monitor the fire progression around both the western and eastern flanks of the fire and continued to prepare containment features to support today’s operations," officials said.

Are there any evacuations?

The following communities are under the "GO" order and have been asked to evacuate:

Strawberry

Hunt Ranch

Pine

What roads or highways have been closed?

State Route 260 is closed between Camp Verde and State Route 89.

Authorities have also closed Highway 87 and Houston Mesa Road.

"The road closure at Hwy 87 and Houston Mesa Road will be a hard closure and there will be no access for any reason to residences in the Pine, Strawberry community," officials said.

Are there any shelters available for residents who may be evacuated?

Officials have not announced any plans to open shelters for possible evacuees at this time.

How can I help people affected by the fire?

We will add any information on how to help affected community members as info becomes available. Please check back for updates.

Residents in evacuation areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them when leaving their homes.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.

