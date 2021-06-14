Arizona will spend $100 million on wildfire prevention and new resources, Ducey says

The proposal still needs to be approved by the state legislature.

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Monday that he and state lawmakers have agreed to allocate $100 million for wildfire resources and prevention.

The announcement comes after a special session was called by Ducey last week while crews battle multiple wildfires across the state, such as the Telegraph Fire in Gila County that has destroyed over 88,000 acres.

“We need to protect our communities from floods and other disasters that could result from these wildfires,” Ducey said. “Hard-hit communities and nonprofits offering support need financial assistance to weather the devastation of this wildfire season and protect families in need.”

The proposal still needs to be approved by the state legislature. Ducey said lawmakers will meet on Tuesday and a vote is expected later this week.

The money, as Ducey explained, will be allocated like this, if approved:

$24.6 million for a partnership between the Department of Forest and Fire Management and the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry to reduce wildfire risk to Arizona communities by conducting hazardous vegetation removal

$75 million for fire suppression efforts, recovery efforts including post-fire floods, economic assistance for those displaced, and assistance to landowners for emergency repairs to infrastructure damaged by wildfires.

