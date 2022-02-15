Arizona's first red flag warning of 2022 is here; What does the rest of the year's wildfire outlook hold?

Dry soil, high winds and warm temperatures have created the perfect stage for wildfire spread. What will the rest of 2022's fires look like?

ARIZONA, USA — It was 283 days since Arizona had seen its last day with heightened wildfire risk.

Tuesday broke that streak.

All of Southeast Arizona was put under a red flag warning early Tuesday morning, signaling an increased risk for wildfire ignition and spread. The main causes for such a warning to be issued are strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures.

Even though February may seem early to start having wildfires, Arizona's wildfire season has become a year-long threat. Red flag warnings could start getting even earlier as La Niña, a weather pattern that brings warm and dry winters to areas in the south, lives up to its reputation.

The National Interagency Fire Center's National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook for 2022 reported that elevated wildfire risk may start as early as this March.

"Above-normal significant fire potential is expected to expand across southeast Arizona and southern New Mexico due to warmer temperatures, continued drier than normal conditions, and more frequent downslope wind periods," the report said.

Arizona's wildfire season last year was also predicted to have an early and widespread start. That prediction came true.

Arizona Wildfire Season

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare