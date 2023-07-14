Burning grass trimming spurred a 156-acre fire near Flagstaff; man who burned trimmings charged

The man was arrested by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office for reckless burning and violation of the county fire ban.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A wildfire burning north of Flagstaff was caused by someone burning grass trimmings, Coconino National Forest officials said, and now that person is facing reckless burning and fire ban violation charges.

The 156-acre Flat Fire, north of the San Francisco Peaks and 4.5 miles west of U.S. Highway 89, ignited July 10 and is 32% contained as of Friday afternoon.

Officials said the man was burning grass trimmings in a burn pit and it got out of control because of wind conditions and spread quickly.

The man was arrested by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office for reckless burning and violation of the county fire ban. His identity was not released.

One hotshot crew, one hand crew, one engine, one dozer and one water tender are working the fire, officials said.

Arizona Wildfires

Track the latest coverage of the 2022 Arizona Wildfire Season with the current coverage on our 12News YouTube channel.

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare