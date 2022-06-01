Firefighters battling Lost Lake Fire south of Lake Havasu City

We are continuing to track the efforts to contain the blaze and will update the public on any new information as soon as it becomes available.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARIZONA, USA — Fire crews are currently fighting the Lost Lake Fire, burning 34 miles south of Lake Havasu City since May 26, 2022.

Lost Lake (AZ-CRA, BIA-Colorado River Agency). Discovered 5/26. 34 Miles south of Lake Havasu City (33 59.598, -114 29.424). 25 Acres. 1 CRW1, 1 CR2I (T2IA Crew), 1 HE3S, 2 ENG6, and 1 DZR2 ordered / assigned. — SWCC (@SWCCNewsNotes) May 26, 2022

We are continuing to track the efforts to contain the blaze and will update the public on any new information as soon as it becomes available. Please check back often for the latest information.

Head to 12news.com/wildfires to get the latest information on all the fires burning around Arizona.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we know about the fire:

Latest fire updates:

Burning 34 miles south of Lake Havasu City

Approximately 80 acres burned

Resources assigned: 1 ICT3, 2 HE1R, 1HE2S, 2 FWAA, 1 AMBA (Ambulance), 1 ENG6, 2 ENG3, 1 DZR2, & 1WTS2 (T2 Support Water Tender).

How many acres has it burned?

Approximately 80.

Are there any evacuations?

No evacuations at this time.

What roads or highways have been closed?

None at this time

Wildfire Go-Kit:

Residents in wildfire-prone areas are urged to have an emergency supplies kit to bring with them of they are evacuated from their homes, especially as Arizona residents are beginning to see early widespread fire activity throughout the state.

An emergency supply kit should be put together long before a wildfire or another disaster occurs. Make sure to keep it easily accessible so you can take it with you when you have to evacuate.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends that residents near a disaster store emergency supplies in a plastic tub, small suitcase, trash can, backpack, or other containers.

Residents should make sure they have the necessities, such as three gallons of water per person and a three-day supply of ready-to-eat food, the NFPA said. A first-aid kit, prescription medications, contact lenses, and non-prescription drugs should also be taken into account.

Copies of any important family documents, including insurance policies, identification, bank account records, and emergency contact numbers should also be taken and put into a waterproof, portable container in your kit, the NFPA said.

The association lists other items that would help in a disaster, including:

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio and an NOAA weather radio to receive up-to-date information

Dust mask or cotton T-shirt to filter the air

Matches in a waterproof container

Complete change of clothing including long pants, long sleeve shirts, and sturdy shoes stored in a waterproof container

Signal flare

The entire NFPA checklist of supplies can be found here.

Arizona Wildfires