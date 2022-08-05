Arizona firefighter scoops up wounded owl amidst burning wildfire

The injured owl had to be transported in a box to a wildlife center in Tucson.

PATAGONIA, Ariz.

A firefighter dispatched to help battle the San Rafael Fire in southern Arizona recently helped rescue a great horned owl caught up in the fire's destruction.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the small owl attempted to launch from a tree but quickly crashed to the ground and landed in a pile of hot ash. The firefighter scooped up the owl and placed it in a cardboard box.

Feathers on the owl's wings had melted from the hot ash, immobilizing the owl from taking flight. Firefighters worked together to transfer the owl to a veterinarian at the Tucson Wildlife Center.

The Forest Service said the owl's recovering well at the center and is expected to make a full recovery. Caretakers are planning to conduct a test flight with the owl in the next few days.

As of Thursday, the San Rafael Fire was about 62% contained after already burning through more than 11,000 acres in southern Arizona.

The wildfire originated on May 7, about 22 miles southeast of Patagonia in southern Arizona within the San Rafael Natural Area.

