DRAGOON, Ariz. — Evacuations are in place for homes along Sacred Rock Road in Dragoon, southeast of Tucson, due to the Amerind Fire, according to fire officials.

The fire has burned 30 acres and is moving northeast, officials said.

Multiple structures are at risk, officials said. An air and ground attack are in progress.

New start - #AmerindFire, in #Dragoon, approx 30 acres & moving N/E. Moderate fire behavior. Per #CochiseCounty SO, evacs in progress, incl. along Sacred Rock Road. Multiple values at risk. Air Attack, #AZForestry hand crew & add’l engines en route. #AZFire @CochiseCounty pic.twitter.com/dMvN6Nz0sM — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 16, 2021

