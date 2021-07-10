2 wildland firefighters die in aircraft accident while fighting Cedar Basin Fire

The accident happened around 12 p.m. on Saturday. There were two crew members in the aircraft and both died in the crash, officials said.

WIKIEUP, Ariz. — Two wildland firefighters have died after their aircraft crashed while fighting the Cedar Basin Fire near Wikieup on Saturday.

Bureau of Land Management officials said in a statement that the accident happened around noon while the two-man crew was working to control the fire from above.

The Cedar Basin Fire was caused by lightning and has burned about 300 acres, according to officials.

BLM officials said in a statement, "We will provide additional information pending next of kin notification. Our hearts go out to the families of our brave wildland firefighters."

