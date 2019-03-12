PHOENIX — For many, the holiday season started the Friday after Thanksgiving. Others went to the stores for Black Friday shopping. Others, wanting to avoid all the commotion, waited until Cyber Monday. And now today is Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday gives you the opportunity to help non-profit organizations and more during this holiday season.

If you don’t know who to give to across Arizona, here are some non-profits you can donate to:

Animals

The Humane Society

Animal Benefit Club

Santa Barbara Zoo in Tucson

Best Friends Animal Society

Children

(cancer, disabilities, recreational, etc)

Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Miracle League of Arizona

MeHug

Amanda Hope, Rainbow Angels

Phoenix Dream Center

Make-A-Wish Arizona

Adults health

American Cancer Society

MD Anderson Cancer Center

Prostate On-site Project

Cancer Treatment Centers of America

Mayo Clinic

Veterans

U.S. Vets

Wounded Warrior Project

Education

(you can always donate to your kids’ school)

Khan Academy

Arizona Women’s Education and Employment

Phoenix Conservatory of Music

Literacy Volunteers of Maricopa County Inc.

Religious

EnFamilia Radio

• Arizona Faith Network

Community

St. Vincent da Paul

Kroc Corps Community Center/Salvation Army

American Red Cross

100 Angels

St. Mary’s Food Bank

