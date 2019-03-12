PHOENIX — For many, the holiday season started the Friday after Thanksgiving. Others went to the stores for Black Friday shopping. Others, wanting to avoid all the commotion, waited until Cyber Monday. And now today is Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday gives you the opportunity to help non-profit organizations and more during this holiday season.

If you don’t know who to give to across Arizona, here are some non-profits you can donate to:

Animals

• The Humane Society

• Animal Benefit Club

• Santa Barbara Zoo in Tucson

• Best Friends Animal Society

Children

(cancer, disabilities, recreational, etc)

• Phoenix Children’s Hospital

• Miracle League of Arizona

• MeHug

• Amanda Hope, Rainbow Angels

• Phoenix Dream Center

• Make-A-Wish Arizona

Adults health

• American Cancer Society

• MD Anderson Cancer Center

• Prostate On-site Project

• Cancer Treatment Centers of America

• Mayo Clinic

Veterans

• U.S. Vets

• Wounded Warrior Project

Education

(you can always donate to your kids’ school)

• Khan Academy

• Arizona Women’s Education and Employment

• Phoenix Conservatory of Music

• Literacy Volunteers of Maricopa County Inc.

Religious

• EnFamilia Radio

• Arizona Faith Network

Community

• St. Vincent da Paul

• Kroc Corps Community Center/Salvation Army

• American Red Cross

• 100 Angels

• St. Mary’s Food Bank

