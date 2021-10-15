West Valley car wash gets backed up with vehicles, rolling in to raise money for fallen deputy's family

Cobblestone will continue to accept open donations at all 33 Valley-wide locations through Sunday. All donations will benefit the family of Deputy Juan Ruiz.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Directing traffic at a car wash, isn't Darryl Welborne's typical job.

“I’m the lube shop manager," Welborne said.

But Thursday, he shifted his routine and managed the long lines for a greater cause in the Valley.

"We're doing a 100 percent car wash donation for an officer's family who lost his life earlier this week," Welborne told a driver in line for a car wash.

The MCSO Memorial Fund organized the car wash fundraiser at Goodyear’s Cobblestone Auto Spa. The money raised was for Deputy Ruiz’s family, after he was attacked and killed in the line of duty in Avondale, earlier this week.

“Anything and everything that is given today goes to them in hopes to help alleviate some of that financial burden," Russ Skinner, MCSO Chief Deputy, said.

While a longer wait at the car wash isn’t usually ideal, drivers in line like Sara Harloff said the time spent is a small act of kindness.

"We didn't mind waiting either," Harloff said. "We have to be able to support him and his family.”

It was support for a first responder and family who lost it all.

“It shows what kind of a community we have as a whole," Harloff said.

It was a community that also hit the road to help the grieving heal.

“This is a great bond," Chief Deputy Skinner said. "This is a great thing for us in the healing process to see the support.”

And it was a line of light in Goodyear, during some darker days.

“It makes me feel, ya know, like it’s a good community to live in," Welborne said.

By Thursday afternoon, more than 1,000 vehicles had rolled through the Goodyear car wash, to raise money for Deputy Ruiz and his family.

Cobblestone will continue to accept open donations at all 33 Valley-wide locations through the end of the day Sunday, where 100 percent of the donations will benefit Deputy Ruiz's family.

Donations can also be made year-round online at the MCSO Memorial Fund, which benefits families of fallen and injured law enforcement officers in Arizona.

12 News on YouTube