Weekday commutes make drive-time improvements, as more drivers cruise Valley roadways

PHOENIX — Does it feel like traffic still isn’t as bad as it was before the pandemic? If so, you’re on to something.

A new report is out, breaking down traffic trends in the Valley and it’s showing some positive results. The recent data showed telecommuting and other pandemic lifestyle changes have impacted our local drive.

The report revealed that there are just as many or even more vehicles on the roads now, than before the pandemic. But, drivers are now less likely to get stuck in traffic during their weekday commutes. That’s all according to the Maricopa Association of Governments.

The report tracked the amount of time commuters are delayed 24-hours a day, every day. Study results showed while traffic volume is back to pre-COVID levels, traffic delays are down. And there was a big change in the time when there are backups.

Weekday morning rush delays have dropped a lot since April 2020, at levels of about 30 to 40% of pre-COVID. And afternoon rush hour on weekdays has returned to about 60%.

MAG added the information could continue to evolve as more children return to school for in person learning and local traffic studies are expected to continue.

