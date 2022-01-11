Scottsdale police chief apologizes to woman mistakenly arrested for hit-and-run

Scottsdale police officers have been disciplined for wrongly accusing a woman of committing a hit-and-run crash she wasn't involved in.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video was aired in a previous broadcast.

The Scottsdale Police Department has finished an internal investigation after a woman sued the department for a wrongful arrest and mistreatment last year.

Authorities with Scottsdale police said Tuesday that some employees violated department policy after officers accused and arrested a woman for a hit-and-run crash that she wasn't involved in.

In May 2020, Yesse Garcia was leaving a Scottsdale bar with friends when she found her car with a broken windshield. The group flagged down nearby officers who were investigating a hit-and-run to help. However, those officers accused Garcia of being involved in the crash, body-worn camera footage showed.

Surveillance camera footage showed a person appearing to have jumped on Garcia's car and windshield.

Garcia was arrested on DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of drug paraphernalia charges. Her clothes were stripped to collect the glass evidence officers claimed were on her clothes and had blood drawn unjustifiably, her attorney claimed.

Scottsdale police said Tuesday the officers involved should have conducted a more thorough follow-up investigation that met the department's standards.

The officers who violated department policies received some degree of discipline or counseling, including one who had a 40-hour suspension and another who received a 20-hour suspension, both unpaid, officials said.

"We made some mistakes plain and simple, and the involved employees have been disciplined for those mistakes," Scottsdale police chief Jeff Walther said in a news release. "We are not infallible and any expectation of such is unrealistic. I remain committed to maintaining a strong culture of accountability, transparency, and professionalism. When employees fall short of those standards, there are consequences.

"In this case, I am confident in the investigation’s findings and that our employees did not demonstrate malice or ill intent. I know that does not change how the events unfolded that evening or how Ms. Garcia was affected, and for that, she has my most sincere apologies."

Garcia filed a lawsuit in federal court against the city of Scottsdale, the Scottsdale Police Department, and several of its officers in August 2021.

