Here's what Valley cities are doing as part of their drought management plans

PHOENIX — Arizona's drought shows no signs of going away after 22 years.

Some Valley cities are now declaring water alerts and entering into portions of their drought management plans.

So far, none of those cities have instituted required water cuts or restrictions, but officials have said they want people to voluntarily restrict their water use before such cuts become mandatory.

Here's what cities are doing as part of their drought management plans.

Tempe

The City of Tempe is in the "educational" phase, asking people to voluntarily conserve water.

Tempe officials are asking people to be aware of how much water they use and where they could cut back.

Mesa

Mesa is the only city that's actually pledged to cut its water use.

But the cuts do not affect tap water or even residents of Mesa. Instead, the city has pledged to cut the amount of water the city government and services use by 5%.

Mesa also wants people to voluntarily conserve water.

Phoenix

Phoenix declared a drought alert last week. The declaration also does not come with any required cuts or restrictions.

Phoenix is also asking people to conserve water on their own so that further cuts don't happen. City officials are also warning that, while higher water costs are not in play now, they are on the drought management plan in future phases.

"There is a possibility for a drought surcharge moving forward," Max Wilson with the City of Phoenix said, "but that's not something we're projecting immediately."

Scottsdale

Scottsdale is also asking its residents to conserve water, but it's set an actual target.

City officials want people to find ways to use 5% less water around the house.

As with other cities, there's no incentive or penalty for reaching that goal...or not reaching it.

All other cities in the Valley have not declared any alerts or voluntary restrictions.

