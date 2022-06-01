Tempe launches first stage of water shortage plan

Like the city of Mesa, Tempe has begun implementing new measures to help conserve more water.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The city of Tempe has launched the first stage of its drought preparedness plan in an effort to conserve more water as drought conditions on the Colorado River worsen.

Stage Zero of the city's plan mostly involves ramping up Tempe's outreach efforts to encourage residents to voluntarily reduce their water usage.

Tempe will additionally initiate the use of reclaimed water and monitor watersheds that feed into the city's water supply.

"To ensure Tempe is prepared to meet potential supply challenges, the Water Utility is committed to monitoring drought conditions, maintaining a robust and resilient water resources portfolio," the city's plan states.

The next stage of the drought plan would involve reducing water usage at public parks and golf courses by at least 10%, discontinuing winter grass overseeding at parks, and increasing enforcement efforts of Tempe's water wasting ordinance.

"The strategies included in each stage of this plan are examples of the types of demand management strategies that are appropriate to Tempe’s specific supplies and demands," the plan states.

The city of Mesa recently initiated the first stage of its water shortage plan, which has the goal of reducing water usage by at least 5%.

Tempe claims it has already reduced demand for potable water by at least 10% over the last two decades through existing conservation efforts.

