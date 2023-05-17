Scottsdale asks Hobbs to veto bill that would restore water service to Rio Verde Foothills

The City said the bill would force it to violate state-required Drought Management Plan and risks the wellbeing and interests of Scottsdale residents and businesses.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale City Council wants Gov. Katie Hobbs to veto a bill that would restore water service to Rio Verde Foothills, an upscale community north of Scottsdale that had its water cut on Jan. 1.

The City said the bill, HB2441, would force it to violate its state-required Drought Management Plan and risks the "wellbeing and interests of Scottsdale residents and businesses."

Rio Verde Foothills is unincorporated and sits outside the City's boundaries. Scottsdale said residents had been warned for years the City would no longer provide water in 2023

Rio Verde homes are primarily served by water haulers that, until Jan. 1, filled up at a Scottsdale standpipe. That standpipe was shut off on New Year's Day. Another standpipe would not be able to be built for years.

The community, Scottsdale and Maricopa County have been at odds over the issue for months.

HB2441 would require cities to provide water through a "treat and transport" agreement to residences outside a city or town's water service area under qualifying circumstances. Those include if the city or town previously provided standpipe service to water haulers and then stopped because of drought management plans or if there is no other source of water within 10 miles.

The city's letter also calls the bill "bad policy" and sets a precedent "which will deter other municipalities from providing water outside their boundaries in the future." The letter lists more reasons for the veto request including:

Rio Verde residents have the ability to create a water district but have chosen not to do so

Rio Verde residents have been warned for years the City would no longer provide water in 2023

The bill does not protect the interests of Scottsdale Water customers who have contributed to building and maintaining the City’s water system.

The legislation does not address the root cause of wildcat subdivisions and the excessive development of unincorporated areas without a 100-year assured water supply

