Valley community needs to wait at least 2 years for running water after Maricopa County vote

The county's board of supervisors decided on the solution 10 months after first being notified of the cutoff, and six months after being sued by residents.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Anxiety has plagued residents in a Valley community for nearly a year. An impending water cutoff threatening to dry up the majority of their water supply by the end of 2022 is the root cause.

The anxiety has been worsened by community members not being able to agree on a solution.

Two factions have torn Rio Verde Foothills in half since the cutoff was announced by Scottsdale last November. They've been divided by what they see as the best way forward. One side wants to form a community-led district with powers to pull water from other sources. The other side wants to continue the tradition of hauling water with another utility company.

After months of waiting, residents on Wednesday got to hear the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors vote on which possible solution would float to the surface.

The board choose to side with the pro-utility residents and voted against forming the district. That means the community's only remaining solution is to rely on water utility EPCOR to create a standpipe and continue water hauling services to the area.

Residents, however, may have to wait two more years before the solution is up and running.

Why did the board vote against the DWID?

Maricopa County Supervisor Thomas Galvin, who represents the district where RVFC is located, led the charge to dismiss the motion to form a Designated Water Improvement District (DWID).

A DWID lets an area's water users take shared responsibility for managing said area's water through a board of locally elected members. The district then has the power to enter into water deals and put funding into water infrastructure construction.

Galvin gave numerous reasons as to why he believed a DWID wasn't the right move for the community. The reasons included:

Worries over how the DWID would properly represent the entire community

The majority of commenters telling the board they weren't in favor of the DWID

The fact that the DWID's members would have the power to condemn nearby property for water purposes

"A new governmental entity would be disruptive to the rural, independent lifestyle and spirit of the community," Galvin said during the meeting. "In contrast, a private water utility corporation can address these water needs and has greater support from the community."

What is EPCOR's plan?

The Arizona Corporation Commission was looking at two utility companies for candidates to deliver water to the community's residents: EPCOR and Global Water Response.

EPCOR may sound familiar to residents of the north Valley. The utility company stepped in to provide water to the New River and Desert Hills communities when Phoenix announced its cut-off to water hauling services in 2018. The company has since expressed interest in providing a similar service to RVFC.

However, it will take at least two years to get any standpipe up and running and would cost around $5 million, not including the cost of land or water, the company said in a recent statement to the Arizona Corporation Commission.

Read the entire EPCOR statement here:

The other utility company, Global Water Response, was less viable.

The company told the commission that they wouldn't be able to provide additional water hauling services to the area for multiple reasons, including limitations of the wells and the filling site, concerns over the aquifer running dry, and worries over an unknown amount of future growth.

When asked whether the company had any alternative solutions by the commission, the company said "unfortunately, we do not."

Read the entire Global Water Response statement here:

Would the DWID have brought water faster?

The RVFC would have also had a potentially long, difficult road with the DWID.

The community's most popular idea currently looks at the DWID buying a piece of land with water, potentially in the Harquehala Valley dozens of miles away. They'd then have to figure out how to get that water to Central Arizona Project (CAP) canals by forming some kind of agreement.

If everything goes swimmingly, the water would enter the CAP and make its way to Rio Verde Foothills via pipeline. It would all cost a lot of money, but residents pushing for the DWID said it was the only choice they had.

The DWID process is in no way immediate. There was no telling how long it would have taken before the new water supply would have been accessible.

