Rio Verde residents file lawsuit against Scottsdale over loss of water services

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Rio Verde residents filed a lawsuit against the City of Scottsdale, asking a judge to force the city to provide water to their community.

In the complaint, residents claim the city violates state law and must resume providing domestic water services to Rio Verde Foothills.

After more than a year of warning, the City of Scottsdale made good on its threat earlier this month to cut off about 500 homes in Rio Verde Foothills from city water.

Because of Arizona's long and record-breaking drought, Scottsdale decided it needed to conserve its own water. It wanted the city's water to be used by city residents and Rio Verde Foothills lies outside the city limits.

In the lawsuit, residents cite Arizona Statute 915-6 C, which states in Arizona, a municipality has the right to provide water service "through its municipal water plant to customers without, as well as within, its corporate limits." Once established, a municipality may not discontinue water service to nonresidents as long as it owns or controls the utility. A.R.S. 9-516(C).

Residents state the discontinuation of domestic water services has left the neighborhood with no reliable source of water.

According to the lawsuit, residents believe Scottsdale can accept water delivery from EPCOR, and they need to obtain the necessary approval to do so.

The City of Scottsdale has said it will not work with any external companies to provide Rio Verde Foothills with any water. Every other plan the community has come up with for a guaranteed source of water has also failed.

You can read the full lawsuit below:

