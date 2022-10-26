Phoenix takes new steps to conserve Colorado River water

Officials are concerned about getting water from the Colorado River as its levels decline, so the City came up with a plan to save the much-needed resource.

PHOENIX — Water officials are concerned about getting water in the future from the Colorado River as its levels decline.

The loss of Colorado River water in Arizona could be disastrous for the entire nation. Farmers in Yuma, who mostly rely on the river's water, produce 80% of the nation's winter vegetable crop.

On Wednesday, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and members of the City Council agreed to a new plan designed to further reduce demand for Colorado River water.

Gallego said the city said it would enter into what's called a "Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)" with Denver, Aurora and Pueblo, Colorado, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, and the South Nevada Water Authority.

The MOU commits each city and region to, among other strategies, increase water reuse and recycling programs, expand the efficiency of water use, and reduce the quantity of non-functional grass, replacing it with drought and climate-resilient landscaping.

Gallego said the MOU also identifies a range of additional water conservation practices that cities and regions can choose to implement.

This is the kind of collaboration that is essential to restoring the strength of the Colorado River,” Gallego said. “As the MOU points out, no one city or region can solve drought and water issues on its own. While we await strong federal action, we must do everything in our power to be wise water stewards.”

This vote comes less than five months after the City declared a Stage 1 Water Alert and activated its Drought Management Plan back in June.

Gallego said the city had reduced its per capita water use by 30% over the last 30 years – even with an increase in the population of more than 400,000 people.

