Peoria wants to cut well pumping, reduce water usage by 5%

The city has recently updated a sustainability that outlines how Peoria plans to become more efficient with its natural resources.

PEORIA, Ariz. — The city of Peoria aims to reduce the amount of well water it pumps by more than half over the next decade, in an effort to better conserve the city's natural resources.

Peoria has recently finished updating its sustainability plan, which sets new environmental benchmarks the city hopes to achieve by 2030.

Some of those benchmarks attempt to revitalize how Peoria uses and conserves its water supplies.

About 37% of Peoria's current water supply is pumped from wells and the city wants to reduce that amount down to 15% by the end of the decade.

"These underground water resources are vulnerable to regional risks such as imbalances between how much water is put into the ground and how much is pumped out," the city's plan states.

Peoria aims to replace its dependency on well water by having more surface water delivered to the city.

The sustainability plan additionally aims to reduce Peoria's overall water usage by 5% over the next eight years. Between 2018 and 2020, Peoria’s average daily water use per person was 180 gallons per capita per day.

Cape Powers, Peoria's water services director, said the updated sustainability plan should help the city better provide a robust water supply for future generations.

“The updated plan will help us adapt to changing conditions, such as increasing concerns related to water availability, and more directly reflect the views of our residents," Powers said in a statement.

Several other Valley cities have been ramping up conservation efforts in recent years as Arizona's water supply remains unstable due to an ongoing drought and diminishing water levels at Lake Mead.

Peoria's sustainability plan includes these other benchmarks:

Reuse 100% of reclaimed water within Peoria’s water service area by 2035

Expand public transit services

Increase access to bike paths and walking routes

Reduce waste sent to landfills

Update the zoning ordinance to improve water conservation and open space protection

More information on the plan can be found here.

