Mesa starts construction on 10.5-mile pipeline to expand city's water portfolio amidst extreme drought

The pipe allows Mesa to provide Gila River with recycled water they use for agriculture. In exchange, Mesa gets Colorado River service water rights.

Example video title will go here for this video

MESA, Ariz. — The ongoing and historic drought has many Valley cities declaring water shortages. In Mesa, the city is in stage one of its water shortage management plan. While they’re reducing water usage citywide, Mesa is also spending millions to boost its water infrastructure.

Construction started on a 10.5-mile pipeline on Monday. The plan is to build out the Central Mesa Reuse Pipeline and it begins at Greenfield and Southern.

The project is building a pipe to connect to an existing system that already delivers recycled water to the Gila River Indian Community. It’s all a part of an exchange agreement between Mesa and Gila River that dates back 15 years.

The pipe will allow Mesa to provide Gila River with recycled water which they use for agriculture on tribal lands. In exchange, Mesa gets Colorado River service water rights that are added to the city’s water portfolio.

It’ll then be converted into potable water at one of Mesa’s two water treatment plants. That will be given to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The move expands the city’s water portfolio which is critical to help them stay ahead of growth. If this plan wasn’t in place, Chris Hassert, Mesa’s Water Resources Director said water would be a lot more expensive.

“It’s taking recycled water that’s being created at one of our plants and we’re exchanging that water for this valuable service water resource," Hassert said. "If we weren’t able to do this exchange, we’d have to look elsewhere for service water supplies or find some other way, a much more expensive way by the way, to augment our water portfolio. So this is really a vital and advantageous project for the City of Mesa.”

In May 2022, Mesa declared a water shortage and started cutting back water usage at city facilities. The city initiated stage one of its water shortage management plan because of the ongoing drought plaguing Arizona's water resources.

The first stage of the plan does not involve mandatory water restrictions for residents. Rather, Mesa is reducing its water usage at city facilities and in landscaping areas by five percent. Residents are advised on how to voluntarily cut back water usage.

The total cost for the project is $180 million. Construction is set to last until the end of 2025. After construction starts at Southern and Greenfield, it'll move north to Broadway in Mesa.

Mesa said the northernmost point is along Val Vista near State Route 202 Red Mountain. The 10.5-mile pipeline meanders down to Greenfield, going a long way under Greenfield, through Gilbert to Recker at Houston.

Mesa said the project won’t involve road closures. But there will be lane restrictions and drivers will notice barricades for traffic control changes. Those will be constantly moving along the pipeline construction.

Hassert said this project is building on an existing system, adding the city’s third and final water reclamation plant.

WATER WARS