Around 650 million gallons of water spilled from Roosevelt Dam, SRP says

ROOSEVELT, Ariz. — Two massive waterfalls cascaded into the desert Wednesday during the Salt River Project's (SRP) test of the spill gate at Theodore Roosevelt Dam.

Around 650 million gallons of water flowed from the dam down into Apache Lake during the test that checks the operational readiness of the spill gate in the event of future floods.

"After a very wet and productive winter, Roosevelt Dam is at the highest level it has ever been," SRP said. "This is the third time since 1996 that there is water in the dedicated flood control space which is designed to slow down large flood events."

Flooding safety:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has provided the following tips on what hazards to watch out for during and after a flood, including fire, electrical and chemical safety:

Generators and alternative heating devices can create fire hazards during flooding if they aren’t used correctly or maintained properly. Pools of water and appliances can become electrically charged and can cause electrical fires.

On electricity, residents in flooded areas should turn off the power to their homes if they can reach the main breaker or fuse box. All wiring in the house may be electrically charged and hazardous. Residents should have a professional technician check their home for damages before turning on the power.

Make sure potentially combustible liquids like paint thinner, lighter fluid or gasoline haven’t spilled within or near your home. Keep combustible liquids away from electrical or alternative heat sources as to not start a fire.

All smoke alarms in the home should be tested monthly and batteries should be replaced yearly. Some smoke alarms are dependent on your home’s electrical service and may go out when power is turned off.