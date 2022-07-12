Saving the southwest's lifeblood: Live updates from the Colorado River conference

Every southwest state sent hundreds of representatives to Las Vegas to help shape the next century of water policy. Here's what they're talking about.

LAS VEGAS — Hundreds of representatives from Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming converged in Las Vegas on Wednesday for the first day of the nation's largest conference on water.

The Colorado River Water Users Association kicked off its 77th annual conference where every state collaborates on solutions to issues surrounding the river and the ongoing drought.

The conference touches on issues that affect the lives of every Arizonan and every resident of the United States. The amount of river water states receive is often shaped by the conversations that happen at these yearly conventions.

Here are live updates on those conversations:

8:30 a.m. - Upper Colorado River Commission:

"The attendance here shows how difficult of a year it has been in the Colorado River basin," Commissioner for Colorado Becky Mitchell said to over three hundred people packed into the conference hall.

The commission is a collaboration of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming state representatives gathered to ensure compliance with the 1922 Colorado River compact.

"The Commission seeks to promote interstate comity, remove causes of present and future controversies, and to assure the storage of water and agricultural and industrial development of the Upper Basin," the commission's website said.

Fallowing of agriculture fields, lack of snowpack and native wildlife dying due to dropping water levels were all shared mentions among each state representative.

A Bureau of Reclamation representative outlined the underway Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for the Colorado River, research that would form the basis for future water cuts for each of the basin states. The research, and cuts, are expected to be announced in the Spring of 2023.

