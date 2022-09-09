'Difficult decisions have to be made': Updates from the nation's largest water conference, day 2

The Colorado River Water Users Association conference is working to shape the next 100 years of water policy. Here's what's being done.

LAS VEGAS — The second day of the nation's largest water conference began with a prayer from the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, indigenous people located in southwest Colorado who rely on Colorado River water as their main source of drinking water.

"We need to come to the table. Time is of the essence," said Chairman of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Manuel Heart. "This water is for each and every one of us, and for our children."

In the spirit of cooperation, the prayer kicked off the second day of the Colorado River Water User Association's 2022 conference. A series of panels and discussions between representatives from Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming will work to cement the next century of river water policy.

Here are updates from the second day of the conference:

10:15 a.m. - State of the River: On the Cusp of a New Century

What began as an outlining of facts turned into a difference of opinion between representatives from the Colorado River's upper half and lower half.

Tim Cooke, the general manager of the Central Arizona Project, represented Lower Basin states during the first panel of day two.

The facts painted a picture of critical water levels being reached at Lake Powell and Lake Mead within the next two years. However, with innovations in policy and augmentation, Cooke believes there can be a resurgence in water.

"Eventually, if we are diligent ... we can work our way out of this situation, even without approved hydrology, and there can be a renaissance in the Colorado River Basin," Cooke said.

While the Lower Basin states agree on the possibility of a renaissance, they envision a different best road. A slide during Chuck Cullom's presentation, the executive director of the Upper Colorado River Commission, laid out all of the current differences between how the Upper Basin states and Lower Basin states treat water.

Among those differences were two points Arizona water officials have been hinting at for the past few months: litigation over evaporation and stopping the storage of water underground.

Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming have historically been taxed for water lost to evaporation in federally-run reservoirs. Arizona, California and Nevada haven't needed to account for evaporation. Both of these practices were determined by previously set legal challenges, but upper basin states see now as the time to change that.

Another inequality Cullom listed was the differences in storage rights between upper and lower. The Bureau of Reclamation reportedly guarantees lower basin states their allocation of water each year, even if that comes from upper basin storage.

"In the upper basin ... the state engineer can come and politely say 'you're out of priority' and shut you down," Cullom said.

Despite the focus on differences, Cullom ended his presentation with a call for cooperative "collective painful action."

Water Wars