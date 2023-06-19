Hobbs signs water bill for Rio Verde Foothills

Hundreds of homes were cut off from Scottsdale's water supply earlier this year. Elected officials have passed a bill they say offers a solution to the water drama.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Gov. Katie Hobbs has signed legislation she claims will provide a solution to the ongoing water debacle for the Rio Verde Foothills community.

The hundreds of homes residing in the unincorporated neighborhood were cut off from Scottsdale's water earlier this year and local leaders have spent the last few months scrambling to provide new accommodations to the community.

On Monday, the governor signed Senate Bill 1432, which obligates cities to provide water through a standpipe to nearby communities if certain conditions are met.

Those conditions include the following:

the number of impacted residences to be serviced is up to 750 and the residences are in an area within a standpipe district and adjacent to the city

the city or town had previously provided water service to the residences that no longer have access to sufficient water

there is no other adequate source of water for those persons within 10 miles of their homes

the city or town is reimbursed for the costs of providing and delivering the water

the impacted area is in a county with a population of more than 750,000 residents

if providing the water at the standpipe does not take away the amount of water available to residences and businesses located within the city's water service area.

The bill obligates a city like Scottsdale to enter into a water deal with a standpipe district for a period of up to three years.

"While it isn't perfect, I'm glad we were able to deliver relief for the residents of Rio Verde Foothills," Hobbs said in a statement. "Moving forward, I will keep working across the aisle to protect water for every Arizonan and ensure we continue our growth and make Arizona the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

State Sen. Justine Wadsack was one of the Republican lawmakers who championed the legislation.

"Water is life, and it's a God-given, precious resource. I'm thankful our Legislators could come together in a bipartisan manner to get water flowing again for this community," Wadsack said in a statement.

