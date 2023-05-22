Gov. Hobbs will veto bill that would have restored water service to Rio Verde Foothills

12News confirms veto with sources who have direct knowledge. Few options left as community enters sixth month without water.

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will veto legislation that would have restored water service to Rio Verde Foothills, an upscale, unincorporated community north of Scottsdale whose water service was cut off by the city five months ago.

12News learned Monday from two sources with direct knowledge that the governor would veto the bill. Her formal veto message is expected later in the day.

The City of Scottsdale had opposed the legislation, passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature. The city said the bill, HB 2441, would have forced it to violate its state-required Drought Management Plan.

The city also cited its drought management plan when it ended decades of providing water to a standpipe where Rio Verde Foothills water haulers filled up.

"There is no Santa Claus," Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega said in a statement last December. "The mega-drought tells us all – water is not a compassion game."

Rio Verde Foothills residents have survived the cutoff, taking extreme measures to conserve water and paying exorbitant rates to have water hauled into their community.

The plight of the subdivision's residents has become a national symbol of Arizona's failure to manage its water supply.

Under state law, the so-called "wildcat subdivision" was allowed to develop homes over the last several decades without an assured water supply. Now, in the midst of a megadrought, the search for a new water supply has hit dead ends.

The Hobbs veto leaves just one apparent option for restoring water service to the roughly 500 water customers affected: A bill that would set up a new "standpipe district" within state government to serve Rio Verde Foothills.

That bill passed the House but remains in limbo in the state Senate. Legislators are on break until June 12. The current legislative session is expected to end no later than June 30.

A longer-term solution, now before the Arizona Corporation Commission, would provide direct water service to the Foothills. That service wouldn't be in place for about three years.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12News on YouTube